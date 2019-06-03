|
Robert A. Roth, 78; beloved brother of Sandra (Jack) Richter; treasured uncle of Elise Richter and Michael (Jamie) Richter, great uncle and great-great uncle; dear son of the late Irving and Lillian. Chapel service Tuesday, 10:00 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lamb's Farm, www.lambsfarm.org. For information and to leave condolences: (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 3, 2019