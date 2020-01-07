Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Domitilla Church
4940 Washington Street
Hillside, IL
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Domitilla Church
Robert A. Schmidt Obituary
Robert A. Schmidt, 89, of Berkeley; beloved husband of the late Nancy; loving father of Robert E., John D. and twins Kristine M. Schmidt & Kathryne A. Estrada; bonus grandfather of Gilbert Abraham Estrada, Anissa Rani Singh (nee Estrada), Mikaela Quintois (nee Baker), and Max Baker; great grandfather of Gabriella Singh; fond brother of Maureen (Robert) Stark & the late twins John "Jack" Schmidt and Jacqueline "Sally" Hewitt and loved uncle by many Schmidts, Henders and Subachs. Member of Berkeley American Legion Post 1016 & Sheet Metal Workers Union #73. Memorial Visitation Thursday, at St. Domitilla Church, 4940 Washington Street, Hillside, from 10 a.m. until time of Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory. Info 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 7, 2020
