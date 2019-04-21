Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parkside Chapels
5948 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 767-9788
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Parkside Chapels
5948 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
8:15 AM - 9:15 AM
Parkside Chapels
5948 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
9:15 AM
Parkside Chapels
5948 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jane de Chantal Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sebonia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. "Soupy 'AK9Y'" Sebonia


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert A. "Soupy 'AK9Y'" Sebonia Obituary
age 82. Loving husband of the late Carole Jean nee Sadzewicz. Beloved father of Karen L. (Dennis) Schmidt, Patricia A. (John) Kulak and the late Kathleen. Fond grandfather of 8 and great-grandfather of 10. Dear brother of the late Timothy (Mary). Uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Friend of Eileen Bonin. Member of St. Jane de Chantal Seniors & Usher Club, 6 Meter Club, DuPage Amateur Radio Club and West Suburban Concert Band. Funeral Prayer Service Wednesday, April 24th 9:15 a.m. at Parkside Chapels & Cremation Services, 5948 Archer Ave (2 Blks West of Central Ave at Major), Chicago, to St. Jane de Chantal Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Visitation Tuesday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Wednesday 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery Info. 773?767?9788. Online tributes www.parksidechapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now