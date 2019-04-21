|
|
age 82. Loving husband of the late Carole Jean nee Sadzewicz. Beloved father of Karen L. (Dennis) Schmidt, Patricia A. (John) Kulak and the late Kathleen. Fond grandfather of 8 and great-grandfather of 10. Dear brother of the late Timothy (Mary). Uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Friend of Eileen Bonin. Member of St. Jane de Chantal Seniors & Usher Club, 6 Meter Club, DuPage Amateur Radio Club and West Suburban Concert Band. Funeral Prayer Service Wednesday, April 24th 9:15 a.m. at Parkside Chapels & Cremation Services, 5948 Archer Ave (2 Blks West of Central Ave at Major), Chicago, to St. Jane de Chantal Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Visitation Tuesday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Wednesday 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery Info. 773?767?9788. Online tributes www.parksidechapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019