Robert A. Shack, 91, longtime resident of Norwood Park. U.S. Army veteran. Beloved husband of Mary Clifford Shack and the late Ann Shack. Loving father of John, Steve (Laura), Michael, Kevin Shack and Joe Clifford. Proud grandfather of Jessica, Jordan, Sam, Will, Brandon, Vanessa, Amanda and April. Dear brother of John (Charlaine) and the late Jim (Helen) and Thomas (Dee) Shack. Fond brother in law of Donald (Mary) Schmid and Joan (Joseph) Sebastian. Bob devoted his life to liturgical music and St. Thecla Parish where he was music director for over 65 years. Visitation Monday, April 29, 2019 at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N Northwest Hwy., Chicago from 9:30 am until time of prayers 10:30am. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am at Saint Thecla Church. Memorials appreciated to Kreider Alliance, 500 Anchor Road, Dixon, IL 61021 or the . Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019