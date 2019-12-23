Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 532-1635
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Donatus Church
1939 Union Street,
Blue Island, IL
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:00 AM
St. Donatus Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Donatus Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Signore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Signore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert A. Signore Obituary
Robert A. Signore, US Army Veteran, late of Blue Island, IL. Loving brother of Nancy Signore. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents George and Mary, siblings Rose Buhle, Michael, Daniel, and Albert, nephews Tim Signore, James Buhle. Lifetime parishioner of St. Donatus Church, Chairman of the Annual St. Donatus Feast & Carnival. Loyal friend of many. Lying in State Saturday, December 28, 2019, at St. Donatus Church, 8:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial 9:00 AM. Interment to follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Friday December 27, 2019, 3:00-9:00 PM at St. Donatus Church 1939 Union Street, Blue Island, IL 60406. Arrangements handled by Vandenberg Funeral Home. For information on services, 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -