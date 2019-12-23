|
Robert A. Signore, US Army Veteran, late of Blue Island, IL. Loving brother of Nancy Signore. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents George and Mary, siblings Rose Buhle, Michael, Daniel, and Albert, nephews Tim Signore, James Buhle. Lifetime parishioner of St. Donatus Church, Chairman of the Annual St. Donatus Feast & Carnival. Loyal friend of many. Lying in State Saturday, December 28, 2019, at St. Donatus Church, 8:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial 9:00 AM. Interment to follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Friday December 27, 2019, 3:00-9:00 PM at St. Donatus Church 1939 Union Street, Blue Island, IL 60406. Arrangements handled by Vandenberg Funeral Home. For information on services, 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 23, 2019