62, passed peacefully to eternity on May 11, 2019 in the comfort of his home in Chicago, IL. He was born August 7, 1956, in Evanston, Illinois. Robert's greatest pride and joy were his three children, with whom he shared his sense of humor and his love for architecture, reading, gardening, and his famous spaghetti sauce recipe. If Robert wasn't on the phone with one of his children (or Face-timing his 9 month old granddaughter), he was reading a good mystery novel or planning his next project. Robert had his mother's warm hospitality, preparing and hosting many holidays, parties, and dinners for the ones he loved. He and Beverly hosted a lovely wedding and reception for their youngest daughter in 2017, when he walked Jenna down the aisle with a palpable sense of pride. Robert did a great deal of travelling around the country, taking family road trips when the kids were little, driving his kids across the country for their first year at their Universities, and most recently, spending Christmas in California with his wife, children, and grandchild. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Beverly, and by their children, Rebecca, Jesse, and Jenna, son-in-law Ryan Triggs, and granddaughter Madeline. He is also survived by his younger sister Barbara and her husband Kevin Shields, and older brothers Michael and his late wife Carol, James and his wife Barbara, and Paul and his wife Ellen, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and their families. He is preceded in death by his parents Barbara Jean and Michael, whom he revered. Robert will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held on May 25, 2019, at 11 am at Cooney Funeral Home, 3918 W. Irving Park, Chicago, Illinois. For additional information, call (773) 588-5850 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary