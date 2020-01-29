|
|
Every so often, a man is born into this world with the innate ability to touch people's lives with such humor and sincerity, that it makes him naturally endearing to all who have met him. Such was the case with our Father, Robert (Bob) Tracey. Born June 1, 1928, Bob passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020, surrounded by family. He is preceded in death by his wife, Theresa (Ter) and his son, James (Jim) Tracey. He leaves behind his daughters, Paula (Paul) Graller, Raelyn (Tom) Jeter and Valerie (Randy) Robb along with six grandchildren (Scott, Dan, Tracey, Nora, Shannon & Matthew), and many nieces and nephews.
During his almost 92 years on this earth, the laughter, love, family togetherness and music he created, formed the template that we have carried on to the next generation making it his lasting gift for his beloved family.
A memorial celebration is being planned for the Spring, 2020. Contact Paula Graller ([email protected]) for details.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Foundation for the Blind 1401 South Clark Street, Suite 730, Arlington, VA 22202 or on-line at www.afb.org/donate would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020