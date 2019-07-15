|
Robert Venturini, 57, beloved husband and best friend of Marcie, nee Conway for 32 years; loving father of Justin (Jessica) and Taylor; adored grandfather of Makayla; cherished brother of Marty (Mary), Sandi (Russ) Slider and Debby (Bill) Vivirito; treasured son-in law of Ruby (the late Victor) Conway; caring brother-in-law of Bari (Jon) Balbes; devoted son of the late Herman and Dorothy; dear uncle, cousin and friend to many. Graveside service 10 AM Wednesday at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to (). For Information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 15, 2019