|
|
Robert A. Wagner, 86, beloved husband of Barbara nee Wiley for 58 years; loving father of Nathan "Ned" (Jill) Wagner and Jennie Wagner; cherished Papa Bob of Henry and Logan; many loving nieces and nephews. Graveside service, Thursday 2 PM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jewish United Fund (JUF) or the American Legion Post 187. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 14, 2019