Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Shalom Memorial Park
1700 W. Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Wagner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert A. Wagner Obituary
Robert A. Wagner, 86, beloved husband of Barbara nee Wiley for 58 years; loving father of Nathan "Ned" (Jill) Wagner and Jennie Wagner; cherished Papa Bob of Henry and Logan; many loving nieces and nephews. Graveside service, Thursday 2 PM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jewish United Fund (JUF) or the American Legion Post 187. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now