Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Robert Wicklander
Robert "Bob" Allan Wicklander of Lisle, IL, age 73, died March 4, 2019. Son of Callista P. and Raymond O. Wicklander (deceased) and brother of Ray (Bridget), Phil (Gerri), Jim (Rose Lynn), Doug (Debbie) and the late Dale. Father of Robert M. Wicklander and Colleen Wicklander; grandfather of Michael and Oliver and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Bob was a veteran of the United States Navy and stayed active for many years in the art of model ship building. Family services will be held privately. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019
