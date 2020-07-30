Robert A. Wisniewski, 75, of Matteson, passed away on July 28, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Christine and beloved family: daughter Suzy (Stan) Kempczynski of Crestwood; son, Jim (Yildiz) Wisniewski of Vernon Hills; grandchildren: Jenny, Megan Kempczynski, Abby, Adam, Wisniewski. Sister, Barbara (Bob) Lewandowski and brother-in-law, Stanley Buchnat. He was preceded in death by his sisters Arlene Buchnat and Patricia (John) Serafin. Bob was born in South Chicago to the late Adam and Cecelia Wisniewski. He served the Army, stateside as an MP from 1964-1966. A member of Local 134, he retired from AT&T in 1994 and again from various companies in 2006. As a youth his passion was playing basketball and baseball and later on, coaching baseball and softball. Visitation will be held at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL on Friday, July 31st from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Due to health restrictions for Covid- 19, only 50 people at a time are welcome in the chapel. A Private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Lawrence O'Toole Church with Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to your charity of choice
