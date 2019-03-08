|
Robert Aaron Shapiro, 68, devoted son of the late Philip and Phyllis nee Krause; loving brother of Larry (Carol) Shapiro; cherished uncle of Jennifer (Charles) Pack, Jessica (Dan) Wing and Brian (Kirsty) Shapiro; dear great uncle of Jacob, Elijah, Caroline, Tripp, Danica, Hannah and Oliver. Chapel service, Monday, 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Anti-Defamation League. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2019