Robert Alan Olson passed from our hands into God's loving arms on March 7, 2020 leaving behind a legacy of love for his friends and family to cherish. He leaves behind his devoted wife Carol Olson nee Taylor, his daughters Jennifer (Kevin) Orde and Jamie (Wayne) Henriksen, and his cherished grandchildren Jessica, Mia, Charlie, Leah, and AJ. He was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Pearl Olson. Robert was an avid golfer and Cubs fan. He will be missed by many.
Cremation provided by Care Memorial Cremation, Romeoville IL 60446. Services and Inurnment private. For more information call 866-912-9822 or visit us online at www.carememorialcremation.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2020