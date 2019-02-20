Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Robert Alexander "Bob" Byfield

Robert Alexander "Bob" Byfield Obituary
Robert "Bob" Alexander Byfield, 88, U.S. Army veteran; Cherished husband of Ann Marie nee Cozzone; Beloved son of the late Janice nee Weil and the late Robert S. Byfield; Dear brother of the late Betty Ann Byfield; Loving son-in-law of the late Philomena and the late Anthony Cozzone; Loving brother-in-law of Joseph (Marylou) Cozzone; Retired Vice President of the Ambassador Hotel Group in Chicago. Visitation Thursday Feb. 21st from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral service begins Friday at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home proceeding to Queen of All Saints Basilica for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment to follow at All Saints Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2019
