Robert (Bob) Alexander Harper died on March 19, 2019 at Evanston Hospital in Evanston, IL. Bob was born in Chicago in 1924. He married Sally Lofgren, his Morgan Park High School sweetheart, in 1944. In WWII Bob served as a B-17 navigator in Sudbury, England. He received a geography Ph.D at the University of Chicago and served as chairman of the geography departments at Southern Illinois University (SIU) in Carbondale and University of Maryland in College Park, MD. He authored geography textbooks and a history of SIU. He retired in 1989 to Carbondale and then to Westminster Place in Evanston, IL in 2016. In retirement, he enjoyed teaching through Learning in Retirement. Most of all he loved Sally, his life partner of 67 years, and family: daughters: Carol Harper of Petaluma, CA, Judy Hendrickson of Silver Spring, MD, son: Robert W. Harper and daughter-in-law: Wendy Miller, of Evanston, IL; seven grandchildren; and four great grandsons. Memorial service: May 3, Friday, 10 AM Westminster Place, Caldwell Assembly Hall, Evanston, IL. Donations to: New Hope Scholarship Fund, Geneva Foundation of Presbyterian Homes, 8707 Skokie Boulevard, Suite 400, Skokie, IL 60077. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary