Robert Allen Lewis, born October 9, 1926 passed away on November 12, 2019. The cause of death was Leukemia.
Robert was born in Chicago, Illinois and lived there for most of his life. He is an alumni of Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. While most of his working life was lived in Chicago, toward the end of his career he spent five years living in Los Angeles, California and then moved to Naples, Florida, eventually settling in West Palm Beach, Florida. He was proud to serve many clients in his role as an investment advisor working for the most prominent firms.
Robert had been a resident of West Palm Beach, Florida since 1996 and was passionate about the local museums and performing arts. He remained an avid gardener through his final months and appreciated all the beauty and flavors of local fashion, restaurants and scenery. Throughout his life he was an active collector of art – focused on contemporary and outsider works. He has willed his entire estate to museums in Philadelphia and Chicago.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019