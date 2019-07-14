|
|
Robert Allen Phelps, 92, of Chicago Ridge, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019. Bob was a devoted husband for 60 years to Sheila (nee Burke), beloved father of Robin Fullarton (Robert), cherished grand-father of David and Sara Fullarton, and brother of the late Elizabeth Maltby (the late Beryl). Bob was a graduate of the University of Michigan and a lifelong Wolverines' fan. Private services will be held at a later date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019