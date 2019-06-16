Sprowl , Robert Allen 'Bob' Robert (Bob) Allen Sprowl died on April 27 in Boynton Beach, Florida where he was a resident. The son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles R. Sprowl, Bob grew up in Glencoe. He attended New Trier Township High School and graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in Economics. Bob is survived by his son, Robert D. Sprowl (Megan Sprowl), his daughter, Sarah S. Bucaro (Vito Bucaro), grandson, Anthony Bucaro and granddaughter, Francesca Lee Bucaro. He is also survived by his brother, Charles R. Sprowl, Jr., and sisters, Susan S. Koch and Sandra Sprowl. Bob's career was in financial services, including 18 years in corporate banking with the Harris Bank. Active in the community, Bob served as President of Northwestern University Settlement House, Family Service of Winnetka-Northfield (now Counseling Center of the North Shore) and the Winnetka United Way. A memorial service will be held on June 22 at 2:00 p.m. at the Glencoe Union Church, 263 Park Avenue, Glencoe. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to Northwestern University Settlement House, 1400 West Augusta Blvd., Chicago, Il. 60642.







