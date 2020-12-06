Lt.Col. Robert Anthony Aleksiunas, U.S. Army (retired), age 88, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Cherished son of the late Kostas (late Zofia) Aleksiunas; beloved father of Raymond (Michelle) Aleksiunas, and Linda (William) McConaughy; adored grandfather of Michael, Maria, and Meghan McConaughy, and Emma Aleksiunas; dearest brother of Julia Danta, of Exton, PA, and Algird Aleksiunas of Pickerington, OH; former spouse of Regina (Lukauskas) Aleksiunas.
To read the full obituary, and for further details, please go to www.markiewiczfh.com