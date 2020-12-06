1/1
Robert Anthony Aleksiunas
1932 - 2020
Lt.Col. Robert Anthony Aleksiunas, U.S. Army (retired), age 88, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Cherished son of the late Kostas (late Zofia) Aleksiunas; beloved father of Raymond (Michelle) Aleksiunas, and Linda (William) McConaughy; adored grandfather of Michael, Maria, and Meghan McConaughy, and Emma Aleksiunas; dearest brother of Julia Danta, of Exton, PA, and Algird Aleksiunas of Pickerington, OH; former spouse of Regina (Lukauskas) Aleksiunas.

To read the full obituary, and for further details, please go to www.markiewiczfh.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 4, 2020
Colonel,
Old soldiers never die, they just PCS to a better assignment.
If you can, keep a slot open for a former comrade from the 365th.
BRING YOUR UNITS TO ATTENTION!
PASS IN REVIEW!
CSM (Ret) Henry. Johnson
HENRY JOHNSON
Military
