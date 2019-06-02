Home

Robert Anthony Fortino, 79, beloved husband of Linda nee Michalson; loving father of Lisa Langfoss and the late Robert Fortino and father-in-law of Carolyn Fortino; a hero to his grandchildren Kyle, Katherine, Elise, and Bradley; dear brother of LuAnne Verive and Louis (Pam) Fortino; and favorite uncle to many. A Celebration of the Man, the Myth, the Legend will be held at Abbey Springs on Friday, June 14 at 10:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019
