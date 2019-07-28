Home

Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:30 AM
Christ the King Church
9235 S. Hamilton Ave
Chicago, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ the King Church
Robert Anthony Murphy Obituary
age 90. Beloved husband of Dolores Murphy (nee Wall) for 68 years. Loving father of Bob (Julie), the late Tim (Kathy), Patty (Pat) Rohan, Jenny (Mark) Houtsma, Rita, Molly (Kevin) Devaney, Joanne (Mike) Sundermeier, Peter (Kathleen), Matt (Mary) and Brian (Lisa). Cherished grandfather of 35 and great grandfather of 40. Preceded in death by his five siblings. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Senior and founding member of the Wall "Outlaws" A Visitation will be held Sunday 3:00-9:00 pm at the Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave, Chicago. Family and friends to gather directly at Christ the King Church (9235 S. Hamilton Ave, Chicago) Monday for a 9:15am Visitation until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For info 773-238-0075 or sign the guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019
