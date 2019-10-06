Home

N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Norbert Catholic Church
1809 Walters Ave.
Northbrook, IL
View Map
Robert Antognoli Obituary
Robert M. "Bob" Antognoli, 78, of Glenview, at rest October 3, 2019. Loving father of Michael (Lara) Antognoli. Dear stepfather of Chris (Jason) Harris. Proud grandfather of Nicholas and Katherine Antognoli and Austin, Ryan and Liza Harris. Fond brother of Linda (Nicholas) Maucieri. Uncle of Jim and David Maucieri. Former husband of Carolyn Nelson and Christine Davis. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m. at the N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Rd, Glenview. Family and friends will meet for funeral mass Friday 10 a.m. at St. Norbert Catholic Church 1809 Walters Ave. Northbrook. Interment Private . In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School, 221 Park Pl., Libertyville IL 60048. Funeral information 847-998-1020
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019
