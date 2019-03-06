|
Robert B. Hall of Westchester, age 90. U.S. Air Force Veteran-Korean Conflict. Beloved husband of Barbara, nee Przybylski; loving father of Gregory (Martha) Hall and Linda (Chuck) Behrendt; proud grandfather of Matthew, Brittany and Bryan; dear brother of Sandra (Rich) Janos, Sharon (Fred) Weber, Burton (Sue) Hall and the late John Warren Hall; fond uncle of many. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to Divine Providence Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019