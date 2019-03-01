Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Robert King
Robert B. King

Robert B. King Obituary
Robert B. King, age 81, beloved husband of Diane nee Buchholz; loving father Kim (Simon) Perutz, Missy (Lance) Brownson and Kricket (Arthur) Porter; proud grandfather of 11; dear brother of John (Elaine) King.A Celebration of life with our family and friends will be planned for a future date.Contributions in Bob's memory may be made to the Nature Conservancy, Attn: Treasury, 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203 or www.supportnature.org.Info: 847 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2019
