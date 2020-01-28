|
|
Robert B. Ohm, age 91, beloved husband of the late Ruth; loving father of Cathy (the late Richard) Fredericksen; cherished grandfather of David and Jeffrey; dear brother of Jane (Karl) Wentzel; special grandpa and great grandpa of John (Meghan), Bridget and Grace Curry, Catherine (Edward), Michael, Richard, Madelin, Robert, and John Hansen, Michael (Kelly), Michael and Shannon Curry. And a host of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers memorial can be made to at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org or to the Anti-Cruelty Society at anticruelty.org. Visitation Wednesday, from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. Funeral Service Thursday, 10:30 A.M. at Kolbus - John V. May Funeral Home, 6857 W. Higgins Ave, Chicago. Interment Irving Park Cemetery. For information 773-774-3232 or www.kolbusmayfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 28, 2020