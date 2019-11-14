Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Margaret Mary Church
2324 W Chase Ave, #1
Chicago, IL 60645
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary's Church
2324 W Chase Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary's Church
2324 W Chase Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Overend
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert B. Overend Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert B. Overend Jr. Obituary
Robert B. Overend,Jr. age 76 beloved son of the late Leah (O'Leary) and Robert B. Overend, Sr., loving father of Katherine (James Flores) and grandfather of Jennifer and James. Visitation Saturday Nov 16, at St. Margaret Mary's Church, 2324 W Chase Ave, Chicago, from 10 am until time of Mass at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Smithsonian Institution, giving.si.edu/donate-now, PO Box 98096, WashingtonDC 20090, 202-633-4300. Entombment All Saints Cemetery
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -