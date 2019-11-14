|
|
Robert B. Overend,Jr. age 76 beloved son of the late Leah (O'Leary) and Robert B. Overend, Sr., loving father of Katherine (James Flores) and grandfather of Jennifer and James. Visitation Saturday Nov 16, at St. Margaret Mary's Church, 2324 W Chase Ave, Chicago, from 10 am until time of Mass at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Smithsonian Institution, giving.si.edu/donate-now, PO Box 98096, WashingtonDC 20090, 202-633-4300. Entombment All Saints Cemetery
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 14, 2019