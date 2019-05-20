Home

Robert B. Reitsma, Sr, age 84, of Elmhurst. Beloved husband of Barbara, nee Zuidema; loving father of Sharon (Paul) Kuta, Robert Jr. (Theresa) Reitsma, Cynthia (Charles) Harris, and Daniel (Paula) Reitsma; devoted grandfather of Matthew, Megan (Gabe), Rebecca, Elizabeth, Jena (Jeff), Lauren (Mark), and Steven; great-grandfather of Christian Harris; fond brother of 5 brothers and 1 sister; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, May 22nd, 3-9 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 Blks. S. of Roosevelt) Lombard. Memorial Service Thursday, 11 AM at Elmhurst Christian Reformed Church, 149 West Brush Hill Road, Elmhurst, Il 60126. Interment private. Memorials to Little Lambs Ministry, P.O. Box 87463, Carol Stream, IL 60188 are appreciated. Funeral info: 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 20, 2019
