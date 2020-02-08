|
Robert B. Rosen, age 78. Beloved husband of Cheryl for 44 years. Loving father of David Rosen. Dear brother of Allan Rosen. Fond uncle of Jessica Rosen. He graduated from Kent College of Law in 1967. Robert worked at the State's Attorney's Office from 1968-1969, followed by the Cook County Public Defenders Office from 1969-1970. Robert went into private practice for the remainder of his career. Graveside service, Sunday 1PM at Shalom Memorial Park (Section II Makpela), 1700 W. Rand Rd., Arlington Heights. Memorial contributions may be made to Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL 60077, www.ilholocaustmuseum.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 8, 2020