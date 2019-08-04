|
Robert B. Zajeski Sr., "Ja Ja", age 90. Late of Crete, Illinois formerly of Dolton and West Pullman. Passed away August 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan Zajeski (nee Dzork) for 68 years. Loving father of Robert B. (Joyce) Zajeski Jr., John B. (Gayle) Zajeski, Fred A. (Jan) Zajeski, Ralph A. (Barb) Zajeski, Cynthia (Dale) Sarnowski, and Ray (Susan) Zajeski. Cherished grandfather Ben (Becca), Dale (Halley), Alex (Elyssa), Timothy, Randy (Mallory), Kristina (Anthony), Samantha (Danny), Chris (Rebecca), David, Jared, Michelle (Nick), and Alyssa. Dearest great grandfather Alec, Jace, Natalie, Nora, and the late Nina. Dear brother of the late Daniel and the late James Zajeski. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Veteran of the U.S. Army. Bob was a longtime employee of Aetna Engineering and member of Ironworkers Union Local #63. He was the proud inventor and owner of Addometer. Visitation Monday, August 5, 2019 3-8 pm. Funeral Services Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 9:30 am from the Elmwood Funeral Chapel 11300 W. 97th Ln. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John to St. John the Evangelist Church – Day Chapel (Corner of 93rd and 41). An inurnment will be held at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, IL. at a later date. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019