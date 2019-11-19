Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bernardin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Bernardin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Bernardin Obituary
Robert Bernardin, age 89 of Bloomingdale; beloved husband of Dolores; devoted father of Lewis Bernardin, Perry Bernardin, Desiree Buyle, Edith Munaco and Camille Slade; loving grandfather of 17 and great grandfather of 1; dear brother of Betty Zurzolo, Raymond Bernardin and the late Sam Bernardin; dear uncle of several nieces and nephews and he was a cousin of the late Cardinal Joseph L. Bernardin. Funeral Thursday, family and friends are invited to gather 9:00 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.). Funeral Service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 5:00-9:00 p.m. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com. Memorial donations may be made to a .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -