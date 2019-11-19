|
Robert Bernardin, age 89 of Bloomingdale; beloved husband of Dolores; devoted father of Lewis Bernardin, Perry Bernardin, Desiree Buyle, Edith Munaco and Camille Slade; loving grandfather of 17 and great grandfather of 1; dear brother of Betty Zurzolo, Raymond Bernardin and the late Sam Bernardin; dear uncle of several nieces and nephews and he was a cousin of the late Cardinal Joseph L. Bernardin. Funeral Thursday, family and friends are invited to gather 9:00 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.). Funeral Service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 5:00-9:00 p.m. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com. Memorial donations may be made to a .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 19, 2019