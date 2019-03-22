|
Robert Cecil Blanc, 90, a resident of Cape Coral, FL since 1980, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in Cape Coral, FL. He was born July 6, 1928 in Maracaibo, Venezuela to Cecil and Emma (Stauble) Blanc, now deceased.He is survived by his beloved wife of over 69 years, Marianne (Callo) Blanc of Fort Myers; three loving children, Curtis Blanc (Karen) of Cadiz, KY, Walter Blanc (Ginanne) of Cape Coral, FL and Brett Blanc (Debora) of Cape Coral, FL; sister, Helen (Blanc) Schell of Chicago, IL; nine grandchildren; as well as ten great grandchildren.Robert was preceded in death by a son, Phillip Blanc; as well as a sister, Barbara (Blanc) Montgomery.Memorial Services will be held in Cape Coral, FL at a later date. Details to be announced via www.MullinsMeorial.com Memorial Contributions in memory of Robert Cecil Blanc are suggested to Hope Hospice, 2430 Diplomat Parkway East, Cape Coral, Florida 33909. (239)-652-1205. www.hopehcs.org.Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com.Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2019