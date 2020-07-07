Robert Bonk

Age 76 of Lockport, formerly of Downers Grove and Chicago, passed peacefully on July 5, 2020. Loving husband of Sharon Bonk for almost 25 years. Proud stepfather to Joe (Caroline) Buck and the late Michael Buck. Adoring grandpa of Melanie, Erica, Joey, and Emily Buck. Beloved brother of Barbara (John) Encher. Cherished uncle of Karen Encher Skala (Terry), the late Sue Basta, Linda Koche (Gary) and many other nieces and nephews. Bob requested that there be no services. A celebration of Bob's life will be held later.





