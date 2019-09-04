|
Robert "Bob" Boylan, age 71 of Wheeling. Devoted husband of Nancy. Cherished step- father of Shawna (Jeff) Henline. Proud papa of Alexis and Madeline. Loving brother of Brian. Uncle of Taylor Chadbourn. Dear cousin of Bill, Bob, Lorraine, Donald, Tom and Dan Turgeon. Beloved friend of many. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the or your local animal rescue. Both were near to Bob's heart. The family will update you on a future memorial service for loving friends and family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019