Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Boylan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Boylan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Boylan Obituary
Robert "Bob" Boylan, age 71 of Wheeling. Devoted husband of Nancy. Cherished step- father of Shawna (Jeff) Henline. Proud papa of Alexis and Madeline. Loving brother of Brian. Uncle of Taylor Chadbourn. Dear cousin of Bill, Bob, Lorraine, Donald, Tom and Dan Turgeon. Beloved friend of many. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the or your local animal rescue. Both were near to Bob's heart. The family will update you on a future memorial service for loving friends and family.

To leave a condolence or for more information visit www.funerals.pro or call 847.537.6600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now