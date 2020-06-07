Robert Brendan Connolly
Robert Brendan Connolly age 91 of Glenview. Beloved husband for 67 years of Kathryn nee Connelly; devoted father of sons, John (Lindsey), Robert (Andrea), Brian and Hugh (Carrie) Connolly and daughters Linda (Gregory) Fahrenbach, Maura (Thomas) Ryan and Paula (Tom) McDonnell; adoring Papa of John and Greg Connolly; Lauren (Luke) Sloma; Brian (Katie), Eric (Sarah), and John Fahrenbach; Kara and Kyle Connolly; Kate, Aileen, Maeve, Sean and Eamon Ryan; and Thomas McDonnell; cherished great-grandfather of Jack, Claire, and Eleanor. For 50 years, Bob oversaw the development and expansion of the Misericordia campus and its 13 CILA group homes, creating one of the world's premiere facilities for persons with developmental disabilities. His dedication inspired an army of relatives and friends to support Misericordia. Services are private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue Chicago, IL. 60660. Info www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 1, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Bob and all his family and friends.
The Sisters and Residents of
Misericordia Home
