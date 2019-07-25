Robert Brooks Merrifield, a long time resident of the North Shore of Chicago, passed away peacefully on July 13 at the age of 90 at the home of his daughter Betsey and son-in-law James Gault of Rockwall, TX. He was a beloved Father, Grandfather, Car Collector, and Friend to many. Bob is remembered for his zest for life, his generosity, fun loving sense of humor, uncompromising integrity, extreme loyalty and his genuine smile.



Bob was born on September 21, 1928 in Evanston, IL to Katharine Brooks (New Britain, CT) and Dr. Frederick William Merrifield (Plymouth, England). He grew up on Chicago's North Shore in Wilmette, graduated from New Trier High School in Winnetka and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in math and physics from Wabash College in Crawfordsville, IN. He was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. In 1952, Bob received his commission in the U. S. Air Force upon his graduation from the Officers Candidate School at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas. Soon after, he was married to Betsey Karolyn Pallat, daughter of Herbert and Henrietta Pallat of Winnetka.



Bob was a natural salesman and negotiator. He began his work career in sales at Zweifel Ford Motors and later joined his father-in-law as a Manufacturer's Representative for the Herbert Pallat Company. He also served on the Board of Directors at First Federal Savings of Wilmette. Bob made a difference in people's lives as a successful entrepreneur, investor and advisor to start-up companies throughout his working career. Later in his retirement, Bob was a Village Trustee and Road Commissioner for the Village of Mettawa.



Bob enjoyed the ice sport of Curling. He was a competitive top notch Curler and belonged to the Chicago Curling Club in Northbrook, IL. He also loved fishing in Lake of the Woods, Canada with his buddies, spent many summers in Maine, enjoyed watching all the car races especially the Indy 500 every Memorial Day and he rarely missed an opportunity to make an annual trek to the World famous Hershey (PA) Car Parts Flea Market.



Bob's passion in life was CARS. He loved collecting, and over the years built a vast collection of both collectible cars and their Road Art counterparts. Bob loved the hunt. He owned roughly 60 cars in his lifetime, and his favorites were always the British luxury cars built by Rolls-Royce. Bob was a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America-Illinois Region, Horseless Carriage Club, VMCCA's Great Lakes Region's Brass & Gas Chapter, and Vintage Sports Car Club. He was past President of the Illinois Rolls-Royce Owners Club.



Bob is survived by his twin daughters, Betsey (James) Gault of Rockwall, TX and Barbara Collins (Glen) of Castle Rock, CO; four grandchildren, Kyle Amerson (Jessica) of Dallas, TX, Ryan (Tiffany) Amerson of Richardson, TX, Alexander Collins of Denver, CO, Robert Collins of Boulder, CO; and six great-grandchildren, Jack, Brooklyn, Whitney, Dylan, Taryn, and Lauryn; his sister Martha Steen of San Francisco, CA; brothers David Merrifield of Medford, OR, and Dr. John Merrifield (Carole) of Exeter, NH; and several nieces and nephews; Virginia Merrifield in Martinez, CA, Leigh Anstadt (Bob) in Sandy, UT, Brooks Merrifield (Linda) in Denver, CO, Martha Martin (Wes) in East Sandwich, MA, and Ben Merrifield (Sarah) in Olympia, WA.



Services and Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10 am at the Rest Haven Funeral Home, "Reflections Chapel" (www.resthavenfuneral.com) at 2500 State Highway 66 East in Rockwall, Texas 75087 (972)-771-8641. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 25 to Aug. 1, 2019