Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Robert Brown Obituary
Robert "Bob" Brown, 81, lifelong resident of Northbrook, November 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Joyce nee Pierre. Loving father of Lori (Scott) Barnes, Tom (Valerie Beach) Brown, and the Late Michael Brown. Proud grandfather of Daniel, Cody, and Andy. Fond Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Bob was a longtime Village of Northbrook Public Works employee until his retirement in 2000. Memorial visitation Saturday 2-5 p.m. at the N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Rd, Glenview. Interment private. Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
