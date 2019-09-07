Home

Robert Bryan Durkin Obituary
Robert "Bob" Durkin (65) Grand Junction, CO. passed away suddenly July 24, 2019. As an active member of AA he used his story to inspire others.He'd drop everything if someone needed his help. Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Julee, his older sister Rosemary Snyder, his brother Bill Durkin (Joan). A proud Uncle to many nieces and nephews. A son-in-law to Tom and Marlene Williams and brother-in-law to Terry Williams (Lindi). Bob was preceded in death by his parents Bill "Coach" and Rosemary Durkin. Born June 1, 1954 raised in Evergreen Park, Ill. He will be truly missed. His Celebration of Life will be held September 13th at 6:00 PM at The Christian Church of Clarendon Hills at 5750 Holmes Ave, Clarendon Hills, IL 60514
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 7, 2019
