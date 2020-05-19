Robert (Bob) Realie, known to friends as "Boxman," passed away on Wednesday, May 13th, at the age of 72. Bob, was born on March 26, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois. He was raised with his sister by his parents in Melrose Park. After graduating from Proviso East High School, Bob attended Triton Junior College and was a member of the first Triton Baseball Team. He then moved on to Western Illinois University, where he attended for a year, before joining the National Guard. He met Janis in 1971 and they were married in 1973, and together raised their 3 sons in Wheaton, Illinois. Over his lifetime, he worked as a salesman for corrugated packaging companies where he earned his nickname, "Boxman." Often in Bob's free time you could catch him watching Chicago Sports Teams, especially the Cubs, golfing with family and friends, smoking a cigar, hunting with his brother-in-law and nephew, or playing with his grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife, Janis of 46 years, respected father Buddy, loyal sister Barbara (Frank), devoted sons Michael (Kelly), Marc (Stephanie), Matt (Rachel), and proud Papa to his cherished grandchildren, Joseph, Giovanna, and Maisie. He was preceded in death by his mother, Josephine. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date so we can all join to honor him. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations appreciated to the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation at https://www.rizzo44.com/.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 19, 2020.