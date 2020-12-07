Robert C. Aikens, 93 1/2 years of age, US Army Air Force WWII Veteran 1944-1946, Beloved husband of 61 years to the late Kathleen Aikens née Kleinhenz. Loving father of Karen Bair, Susan (late Timothy) Copeland, and Robert (Marguerite) Aikens. Proud grandfather of Kelly (Casey) Dunn, Robert (Shannon) Bair, Scott (Alexandra) Copeland, and Brett Copeland, Robert "R.C.", Matthew Aikens; and great-grandfather of Owen, and Quinn Dunn, Madison and Jackson Copeland, Carter Bair, and awaiting another great-grandson.
Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at St. George Catholic Church and Entombment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery & Mausoleum will be held privately. Funeral Mass will be live streamed viahttps://asimplestreaming.com/aikens
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a future date, check back to website for updated information.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Chicago, in Bob's memory for his grandson Brett Copeland.
Arrangements entrusted to Vandenberg Funeral Home.
Bob grew up in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood and went to Tilden Tech before attending Indiana's Valparaiso University and Wilson Jr. College. Bob worked for the City of Chicago as an Ironworker serving for 34 years. Bob was a proud member of Local 1 Ironworkers Union for 70 years. Bob and Kathleen built their home in Tinley Park in 1969 and was a parishioner of St. George Church.
*Due to the global health pandemic (COVID-19) and in accordance with public health mandates; Face coverings are mandatory for entry into the Funeral Home and Church facilities.