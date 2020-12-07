1/2
Robert C. Aikens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert C. Aikens, 93 1/2 years of age, US Army Air Force WWII Veteran 1944-1946, Beloved husband of 61 years to the late Kathleen Aikens née Kleinhenz. Loving father of Karen Bair, Susan (late Timothy) Copeland, and Robert (Marguerite) Aikens. Proud grandfather of Kelly (Casey) Dunn, Robert (Shannon) Bair, Scott (Alexandra) Copeland, and Brett Copeland, Robert "R.C.", Matthew Aikens; and great-grandfather of Owen, and Quinn Dunn, Madison and Jackson Copeland, Carter Bair, and awaiting another great-grandson.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at St. George Catholic Church and Entombment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery & Mausoleum will be held privately. Funeral Mass will be live streamed via

https://asimplestreaming.com/aikens

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a future date, check back to website for updated information.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Chicago, in Bob's memory for his grandson Brett Copeland.

Arrangements entrusted to Vandenberg Funeral Home.

Bob grew up in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood and went to Tilden Tech before attending Indiana's Valparaiso University and Wilson Jr. College. Bob worked for the City of Chicago as an Ironworker serving for 34 years. Bob was a proud member of Local 1 Ironworkers Union for 70 years. Bob and Kathleen built their home in Tinley Park in 1969 and was a parishioner of St. George Church.

*Due to the global health pandemic (COVID-19) and in accordance with public health mandates; Face coverings are mandatory for entry into the Funeral Home and Church facilities. For information: 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 532-1635
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved