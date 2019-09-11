|
Robert C. Bergstrom. Age 94 of Park Ridge. WWII Army Veteran, European Duty, 86th Infantry-Blackhawk Division. Beloved husband of Virginia, nee Jensen. Loving father of Gary (Frances), Bradley (Margaret), and Neil (Therese) Bergstrom. Proud grandfather of Walter, Samantha (Jack) Shrin, Helen and Erik Bergstrom. Dear brother of the late Donald (Margery) Bergstrom. Fond uncle of Craig and Melinda Bergstrom. Visitation and Funeral Service were held at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, Park Ridge, on Friday, September 13. Interment followed in Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. Memorials in Robert's name to are appreciated. Info., www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 11 to Sept. 19, 2019