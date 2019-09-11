Home

Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert C. Bergstrom Obituary
Robert C. Bergstrom. Age 94 of Park Ridge. WWII Army Veteran, European Duty, 86th Infantry-Blackhawk Division. Beloved husband of Virginia, nee Jensen. Loving father of Gary (Frances), Bradley (Margaret), and Neil (Therese) Bergstrom. Proud grandfather of Walter, Samantha (Jack) Shrin, Helen and Erik Bergstrom. Dear brother of the late Donald (Margery) Bergstrom. Fond uncle of Craig and Melinda Bergstrom. Visitation and Funeral Service were held at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, Park Ridge, on Friday, September 13. Interment followed in Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. Memorials in Robert's name to are appreciated. Info., www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 11 to Sept. 19, 2019
