Sending heartfelt condolences to Bob's family and friends. Bob was my "IT person," but I considered him so much more than that. He was always so kind and patient with me during my greatest moments of frustration. He knew how to handle me and humor me at my worst. When my husband passed away from COPD, Bob came to the service. I always felt he was one of the special people who watched over and me and protected me during a very difficult time. An intellectual and a gentleman, I will miss him greatly and hope he rests in peace.

Karen G.

Friend