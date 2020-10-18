1/1
Robert C. Broderick
Robert Charles Broderick, 60; of Niles formerly of Wilmette, IL; IT Manager, recreational pilot, scuba instructor, and competitive sailor; passed away October 9, 2020. Survived by two brothers and four sisters; uncle of thirteen; will be deeply missed by the Martin family of Chesterton, IN. Preceded in death by parents Raymond and Helen Broderick, friend Jim Martin, and faithful canine companions Caesar and Gus. Private Memorial Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wilmette, IL. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058, www.cremation-society.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Illinois
736 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 281-5058
Memories & Condolences

October 15, 2020
Sending heartfelt condolences to Bob's family and friends. Bob was my "IT person," but I considered him so much more than that. He was always so kind and patient with me during my greatest moments of frustration. He knew how to handle me and humor me at my worst. When my husband passed away from COPD, Bob came to the service. I always felt he was one of the special people who watched over and me and protected me during a very difficult time. An intellectual and a gentleman, I will miss him greatly and hope he rests in peace.
Karen G.
Friend
