Robert Charles Broderick, 60; of Niles formerly of Wilmette, IL; IT Manager, recreational pilot, scuba instructor, and competitive sailor; passed away October 9, 2020. Survived by two brothers and four sisters; uncle of thirteen; will be deeply missed by the Martin family of Chesterton, IN. Preceded in death by parents Raymond and Helen Broderick, friend Jim Martin, and faithful canine companions Caesar and Gus. Private Memorial Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wilmette, IL. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058, www.cremation-society.com
