Resources More Obituaries for Robert Fields Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert C. Fields

Obituary Condolences Flowers Robert C. Fields, 98, formerly of Tipton and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Maple Knoll Village in Cincinnati, Ohio after a short illness. Bob was born August 18, 1920 in Tipton, Iowa, the second son of Forrest Filson Fields and Frieda Werling Fields. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 22 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton, Iowa. Bob was educated in the Tipton Consolidated Schools, graduating from high school in 1938. He worked the next three years at a local dry cleaning establishment. On October 26, 1941 he married Velma Ohlsen of Olin at the First Methodist Church in Palmyra, Missouri. Bob worked the next year for AT&T Long Lines Division in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa. During that year he enlisted in the United States Army Air Force, being called to active duty in January, 1943 as an Aviation Cadet. He qualified for pilot training, spending the next 40 weeks in Santa Ana, CA Glendale, AZ and Pecos, TX, graduating at Pecos in March 1944 as a Pilot Second Lieutenant. During the balance of his time in service Bob was a Flight Instructor in the West Coast Flying Command. His most unusual experience during this period was his assignment as a Flight Instructor for a squadron of Chinese pilots from Chiang Kai Shek's Air Force, instructing them in instrument flying and aerobatics prior to their receiving B-25 and P-51 aircraft upon their return to China. Upon discharge from the USAAF in October, 1945, Bob enrolled in engineering at Iowa State College, graduating with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in June of 1949. Bob was hired by R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co. prior to graduation in June 1949 starting a 36 year career with this fine printing firm. He started as a manufacturing trainee and ended up as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. He served on the board from 1971 until 1985. He spent 13 years in the Crawfordsville, Indiana division, being named Division Director and A Vice-President of the Corporation In 1958. In 1963 he was named Director of the Chicago Manufacturing Division. In 1964, he was assigned a sales division and became a member of General Management of the company. He was in charge of all sales and manufacturing operations from 1974-1981. He retired from day to day operations at the end of 1982. Bob attended the 40th Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School In 1963. He was elected to the Board of Trustees of the Iowa State University Foundation In 1971; Remaining an Emeritus Member until his death. He received an engineering achievement award from Iowa State in 1983. He was a Director of the Indiana Manufacturing Association, Illinois State Chamber of Commerce and Junior Achievement of Chicago at various times during his years at Donnelley. Bob & Velma purchased a winter retirement home on the La Quinta, CA Country Club in 1980 and spent the next 24 winters there. Bob was President of the La Quinta Country Club for two years, 1991 & 1992. He was elected a Director of the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic in 1991. He played in the golf tournament for three years. They started their summer retirement years at their homestead in Downers Grove, IL, moved to Oak Brook, IL in 1985, to Fort Collins, CO in 1990, to Colorado Springs in 1995, and to Cottage Grove Place in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.In January 2009, Bob was married to Marianne White Moon, a longtime friend of the family dating back to 1949. Bob was preceded in death by his first wife Velma, his son David, his parents, and his 5 brothers, John, Richard, Keith, Henry and James; and his sister, Mary Jean Hammer. He is survived by one son Michael and wife Lewanda of Laporte, CO and David's wife Laura of Adams, WI. Two Sisters, Ann Edge (John) of Cave Creek, AZ and Carol Jean Fields of Tipton, IA. Four grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.Bob and his family enjoyed many wonderful vacation experiences, fishing and visiting many of our national parks. Bob felt he had the opportunity to work with the finest people in the world, his fellow employees, his customers and suppliers. He felt deeply of the strong support Velma gave him throughout his career and his retirement. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Iowa State University Foundation, Fields Engineering Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 2230, Ames, Iowa 50010. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.