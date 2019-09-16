|
|
Robert C. Finucane passed away peacefully September 14, 2019 surrounded by his family in Orland Park, IL. He was born August 25, 1926 to Florence and Thomas Finucane. He is survived by his four children, Tom, Tim, Robert and Beth, and his eight grandchildren, Patrick, Meagan, Tim, Colleen, Teresa, Moira and Annie. In 1944 Robert joined the U.S. Navy to be become a Navy Fighter pilot. After the war he was a student and University of Michigan and later finished his degree at Wabash College. He started and finished a very successful career as a Manufacturer's Representative bringing his son Tim into the business which is still thriving. In his retirement, similar to his working life, Robert was a voracious reader, sports lover, golfer and faithful Christ follower. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Wednesday 8:45 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to St. Michael Church Mass 9:30 A.M. Interment Private. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 16, 2019