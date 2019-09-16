Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
8:45 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Michael Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Finucane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert C. Finucane


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert C. Finucane Obituary
Robert C. Finucane passed away peacefully September 14, 2019 surrounded by his family in Orland Park, IL. He was born August 25, 1926 to Florence and Thomas Finucane. He is survived by his four children, Tom, Tim, Robert and Beth, and his eight grandchildren, Patrick, Meagan, Tim, Colleen, Teresa, Moira and Annie. In 1944 Robert joined the U.S. Navy to be become a Navy Fighter pilot. After the war he was a student and University of Michigan and later finished his degree at Wabash College. He started and finished a very successful career as a Manufacturer's Representative bringing his son Tim into the business which is still thriving. In his retirement, similar to his working life, Robert was a voracious reader, sports lover, golfer and faithful Christ follower. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Wednesday 8:45 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to St. Michael Church Mass 9:30 A.M. Interment Private. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now