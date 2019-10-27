|
|
Robert Campbell Kyle III died in Flagstaff, AZ on Oct 13, 2019. He was 84 years old. Bob founded Dearborn Financial Publishing in Chicago, a producer of licensing materials for the real estate and securities industries. The company sold to the Washington Post in 1998.
Bob and his first wife Barbara Battey raised their family in Winnetka. He and second wife, Laura Souhrada Kyle, resided in San Diego. Bob served on many governing boards and had been a member of the Chicago Yacht Club.
He is survived by his wife Laura; sons Peter, Kit and Scott; grandsons Aiko, Dima, Jet and granddaughter Liv; brother Ted and sister-in-law Sandy, who cared for him in his final days.
Contact the family regarding memorial gifts.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019