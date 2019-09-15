Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park Street
Hampshire, IL 60140
(847) 683-2711
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
297 E. Jefferson Ave.
Hampshire, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
297 E. Jefferson Ave.
Hampshire, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Majewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert C. Majewski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert C. Majewski Obituary
Robert C. Majewski, 88, of Chicago at rest Sept. 5, 2019. Beloved son of the late Charles and Cecelia (nee Kucik) Majewski; dear twin brother of the late Ronald, Charles (Rose Mary), John "Jack" (the late Sandra), and the late Marcia (Arne) Nilsen; proud uncle of 10; and great uncle of many. Bob was a 1949 graduate of Foreman High School and a US Army veteran serving in Germany during the Korean War. He had worked in the offices of the GATX Corp. in Chicago for many years and was a former member of the Holy Name Cathedral Parish. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 am Saturday, Sept. 21, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 297 E. Jefferson Ave., Hampshire. Visitation prior to mass from 10 to 11 am. Interment is private. Memorials donation to St. Charles Borromeo. Fredrick Funeral Home of Hampshire is in charge of arrangements. (847)683-2711 or online

www.fredrickfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now