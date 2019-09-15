|
Robert C. Majewski, 88, of Chicago at rest Sept. 5, 2019. Beloved son of the late Charles and Cecelia (nee Kucik) Majewski; dear twin brother of the late Ronald, Charles (Rose Mary), John "Jack" (the late Sandra), and the late Marcia (Arne) Nilsen; proud uncle of 10; and great uncle of many. Bob was a 1949 graduate of Foreman High School and a US Army veteran serving in Germany during the Korean War. He had worked in the offices of the GATX Corp. in Chicago for many years and was a former member of the Holy Name Cathedral Parish. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 am Saturday, Sept. 21, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 297 E. Jefferson Ave., Hampshire. Visitation prior to mass from 10 to 11 am. Interment is private. Memorials donation to St. Charles Borromeo. Fredrick Funeral Home of Hampshire is in charge of arrangements. (847)683-2711 or online
www.fredrickfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019