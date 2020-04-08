Home

Age 81; Died April 5, 2020; Loving son of the late John and Marie, nee Judson; Caring brother of the late John, the late Margaret "Sis" (late William) Quinn, and Rose Ann Mulhern; Generous uncle of William (Kay) Quinn, Peggy Quinn-Valente (Joe), K.C. (Dan) Brennan, Michael (Kim) Quinn, Patrick (Sandra) Quinn, John (Chris) Quinn; and many grand and great grand nieces and nephews; Interested cousin and faithful friend to many; Proud U.S. Army Veteran; All Funeral Services are Private; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 8, 2020
