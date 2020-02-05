|
Robert C. "Bob" Rusthoven, age 88, US Navy Seabees Veteran. Beloved husband for 61 years to Marilyn, nee Oostman. Loving father of Kimberly (John) Wolff, Brian (Leigh) Rusthoven, and Bob (Chris) Rusthoven. Cherished grandfather of Taylor, Emma, Ian, Annie, Sarah, and the late Chase. Fond brother of Audra and the late Jack, John, Johanna Schut, and Andrew. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Co-owner for many years of Smitty's Tree Service. Visitation Sunday 3-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Visitation continues Monday at New Life Church, 500 S. Gougar Rd., New Lenox, IL 60451from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Interment with Military Honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to New Life Church or Roseland Christian Ministries. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2020