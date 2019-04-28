|
Robert C. Schappert, 93, of Oak Park; beloved husband of the late Ruth Lamie Schappert, nee Buchanan; loving father of Kevin (Betsy), James, Mary Anne (Tom) Daniels, Jenny (the late Joseph) Macino, Ruthie Schappert, and David (Jolene) Schappert; cherished grandfather of Katie (Sean) Fuller, Jennifer Morris, Jessica, John, and Joe Daniels, Lindsay and Julie Macino, Sarah Schappert, and Nina Schappert; great-grandfather of Hayden, Natalie, and McKenna; dear brother of the late Joe (the late Mary) Schappert; fond uncle of many. Bob started the track team and the Newman Club at East Tennessee State University, as his Catholic faith was very important to him. He loved fishing, reading, writing, and most of all, telling jokes and making people laugh. Visitation Saturday, May 4th, 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass, 10:30 a.m., at St. Catherine of Siena – St. Lucy Church, 38 N. Austin Blvd., Oak Park. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to are appreciated. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019