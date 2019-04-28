Home

POWERED BY

Services
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Catherine of Siena - St. Lucy Church
38 N. Austin Blvd.
Oak Park, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Catherine of Siena - St. Lucy Church
38 N. Austin Blvd.
Oak Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Schappert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert C. "Bob" Schappert

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert C. "Bob" Schappert Obituary
Robert C. Schappert, 93, of Oak Park; beloved husband of the late Ruth Lamie Schappert, nee Buchanan; loving father of Kevin (Betsy), James, Mary Anne (Tom) Daniels, Jenny (the late Joseph) Macino, Ruthie Schappert, and David (Jolene) Schappert; cherished grandfather of Katie (Sean) Fuller, Jennifer Morris, Jessica, John, and Joe Daniels, Lindsay and Julie Macino, Sarah Schappert, and Nina Schappert; great-grandfather of Hayden, Natalie, and McKenna; dear brother of the late Joe (the late Mary) Schappert; fond uncle of many. Bob started the track team and the Newman Club at East Tennessee State University, as his Catholic faith was very important to him. He loved fishing, reading, writing, and most of all, telling jokes and making people laugh. Visitation Saturday, May 4th, 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass, 10:30 a.m., at St. Catherine of Siena – St. Lucy Church, 38 N. Austin Blvd., Oak Park. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to are appreciated. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now