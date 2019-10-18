Home

Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Woods Church
6955 N. Hiawatha Ave.
Robert C. Schulien Obituary
Robert Charles Schulien, age 65 passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019. Cherished son of the late Charles and Virginia Schulien. Beloved brother of Mary Beth (Jess Macias) and Cathleen (Patrick) Cermak and the late Joseph. Fun-loving Uncle Bob of Joseph (Christie), Matthew, Michael, Patrick and James. Proud great-uncle of Charles. Devoted and loving companion of Nancy Liden. Fond cousin and friend to many. Memorial Mass, Saturday October 19 at 10 am. St. Mary of the Woods Church 6955 N. Hiawatha Ave. Interment Private. In honor of Bob's love for dogs, donations would be appreciated to Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation 5310 N. Harlem Ave. Suite 210 Chicago, Il 60656
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 18, 2019
